Calendar » Areté Vocal Ensemble

April 13, 2014 from 2:00pm

Areté Vocal Ensemble

American Minimalists

(Music’s New Path)

Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.

Samuelson Chapel



Joined by Grammy Award–winning pianist Gloria Cheng, Areté performs music by American Minimalist composers John Adams, Philip Glass and Steve Reich and additional pieces by György Ligeti, Ingram Marshall, David Lang and others. This performance by the innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists is part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Minimalist Jukebox Festival curated by Adams and running April 5-19.



With uncompromising attention to musical detail and a passion for live performance, Areté provides a joyful, moving, educational and soul-nurturing experience. Wyant Morton conducts.



Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 if purchased online in advance. Student tickets are $10 at the door with ID. Children under 12 are free. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aretevocalensemble.org.