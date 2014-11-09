Calendar » Areté Vocal Ensemble

November 9, 2014 from 2:00pm

Areté returns to the stage for its sixth season, which promises to be the most interesting and eclectic yet. The innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists performs music from the Broadway stage, the Great American Songbook and some of today’s leading composers.

With uncompromising attention to musical detail and a passion for live performance, Areté provides a joyful, moving, educational and soul-nurturing experience. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 if purchased online in advance. Student tickets are $10 at the door with ID. Children under 12 are free. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.aretevocalensemble.org.