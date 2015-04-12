Calendar » Areté Vocal Ensemble

April 12, 2015 from 2:00pm

The innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists concludes its sixth season with a special concert commemorating the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War in 1865. The concert explores the legacy of American hymns, folk songs, patriotic songs and spirituals.

With uncompromising attention to musical detail and a passion for live performance, Areté provides a joyful, moving, educational and soul-nurturing experience. Wyant Morton conducts.

Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 if purchased online in advance. Student tickets are $10 with ID. Children under 12 are free. Click here for information and to purchase tickets.