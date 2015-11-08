Calendar » Areté Vocal Ensemble

November 8, 2015 from 2:00pm

With uncompromising attention to musical detail and a passion for live performance, Areté provides a joyful, moving, educational and soul-nurturing experience. In its seventh season, the innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists performs music by French composers Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel and the great American George Gershwin. Joining Areté will be The Los Robles Children’s Choir!

Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 if purchased online in advance. Student tickets are $10 at the door with ID. Children under 12 are free. For information or to purchase tickets, visit AreteVocalEnsemble.org.