Areté Vocal Ensemble: Bach and Beyond (Part II)

April 15, 2012 from 2:00p.m.

The innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists concludes its third season with the second of two concerts combining the timeless cantatas of J.S. Bach with music by contemporary composers. The goal of Bach and Beyond is to make a relevant connec¬tion between the cantatas of Bach and today’s world by juxtaposing the works with new music by living composers.