Arlington Plaza 2nd Annual Christmas Market

December 7, 2018 from 4:00pm - 9:00pm

Arlington Plaza invites the community to its 2nd Annual Christmas Market, taking place on Thursday, December 6 and Friday, December 7, from 4-9pm! The Christmas Market will showcase unique gifts from our plaza merchants, seasonal festivities, live music, and more. Stroll through the plaza and soak in the holiday cheer while visiting the unique collective of shops and restaurants, including DIANI Boutique, DIANI Shoes and DIANI Living, the Travel Store, Treat, Blossom Salon, Santa Barbara Fine Art, Carlitos Cafe y Cantina, or Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro. Tis the season to celebrate, so come gather and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us at the Arlington Plaza, the place where friends meet! Entry is free for this family-friendly, 2-day event!