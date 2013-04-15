Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Arlo Guthrie

April 15, 2013 from 8 p.m.
Arlo Guthrie’s career exploded in 1967 with the release of Alice’s Restaurant, whose title song premiered at the Newport Folk Festival helped foster a new commitment among the 60’s generation to social consciousness and activism. In addition to his accomplishments as a musician, playing the piano, six and twelve-string guitar, harmonica and a dozen other instruments, Arlo is a natural-born storyteller, whose tales and anecdotes figure prominently in his performances.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Square Peg/Sherpa Concerts
  • Starts: April 15, 2013 8 p.m.
  • Price: Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $37.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/arlo-guthrie/
  • Sponsors: Square Peg/Sherpa Concerts
 
 
 