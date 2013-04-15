Calendar » Arlo Guthrie

April 15, 2013 from 8 p.m.

Arlo Guthrie’s career exploded in 1967 with the release of Alice’s Restaurant, whose title song premiered at the Newport Folk Festival helped foster a new commitment among the 60’s generation to social consciousness and activism. In addition to his accomplishments as a musician, playing the piano, six and twelve-string guitar, harmonica and a dozen other instruments, Arlo is a natural-born storyteller, whose tales and anecdotes figure prominently in his performances.