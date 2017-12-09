Calendar » Around The Table: Recipes and Stories from The Lark in Santa Barbara

December 9, 2017 from 2 pm - 4 pm

In this lively afternoon discussion, hear the stories behind popular Funk Zone restaurant The Lark. Guests are owner Sherry Villanueva, whose dream inspired both the restaurant and book; Chef Jason Paluska, whose recipes delight both on the page and on our palate; and photographer Macduff Everton, whose soulful depictions of land, sea, and food bring the story to life. Everton’s work is also part of SBMA's permanent collection. More than a cookbook, this is a story of community:

“The cookbook is about the craftsmen who built the restaurant as well as the farmers, fishermen and ranchers who provide the products we prepare. We came to appreciate that this book wasn’t just about the development of a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but is a story about Santa Barbara itself, an exposé of the city’s multifaceted values.” —Sherry Villanueva