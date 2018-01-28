Around The Table: Recipes and Stories from The Lark in Santa Barbara
In this lively afternoon discussion, hear the stories behind popular Funk Zone restaurant The Lark. Guests are owner Sherry Villanueva, whose dream inspired both the restaurant and book; Chef Jason Paluska, whose recipes delight both on the page and on our palate; and photographer Macduff Everton, whose soulful depictions of land, sea, and food bring the story to life. Everton’s work is also part of SBMA's permanent collection. More than a cookbook, this is a story of community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: January 28, 2018 2 pm - 4 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/larksigning