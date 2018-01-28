Calendar » Around The Table: Recipes and Stories from The Lark in Santa Barbara

January 28, 2018 from 2 pm - 4 pm

In this lively afternoon discussion, hear the stories behind popular Funk Zone restaurant The Lark. Guests are owner Sherry Villanueva, whose dream inspired both the restaurant and book; Chef Jason Paluska, whose recipes delight both on the page and on our palate; and photographer Macduff Everton, whose soulful depictions of land, sea, and food bring the story to life. Everton’s work is also part of SBMA's permanent collection. More than a cookbook, this is a story of community.