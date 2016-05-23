Calendar » Around the World in 80 Days at the Granada Theatre

May 23, 2016 from 7:00pm

The Granada Theatre Summer Film Series kicks off on Monday, May 23 at 7pm with “Around the World in 80 Days,” the first installment of the "Summer Classic Movies" series!

In “Around the World 80 Days,” Victorian-era Englishman Phileas Fogg proclaims before his fellow members of a London gentleman's club that he can circumnavigate the globe in a mere 80 days, further boasting that he will bet the princely sum of 20,000 pounds on the success of his endeavor. With his stalwart manservant Passepartout alongside, he goes forth on his adventure, pursued by a dogged Police Inspector who suspects Fogg of chicanery.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this beloved classic on the Granada’s state of the art 4k digital cinema system. Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=7944 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.