Calendar » Arroyo Hondo Preserve Grazing Project

June 1, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Last year the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, in partnership with the Coastal Ranches Conservancy and the Animal Science Department at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, launched a conservation-grazing program at Arroyo Hondo Preserve. The aim of this resource management program was to employ grazing cows to help restore hillside habitat by encouraging the re-establishment of native plants, and to reduce wildfire fuels by suppressing the growth of non-native species, namely black mustard and milk thistle. The first round of grazing occurred in February 2015, the second round in March 2016 just before the rain. Chet Work will present an update about the project and how it is impacting the chances of favoring increased biodiversity of the grazing area.