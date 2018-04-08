Calendar » Arroyo Hondo Preserve’s Amazing Amphibians with Dr. Sam Sweet

April 8, 2018 from 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Land Trust for Santa Babrara County's 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve provides fine habitat for some rare amphibians. Walk with Dr. Sam Sweet, UCSB herpetologist, and learn a wealth of information about some protected fauna. Observe the California newt during its breeding season. Learn about endangered red-legged frogs and other interesting species during this one of a kind exploration. Dr. Sam Sweet is a fascinating field trip leader and professor of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology at UCSB, specializing in the amphibians and reptiles of our region.

Each spring, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County hosts a series of special educational walks guided by local experts. All walks will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Arroyo Hondo Barn and will end at or before noon. Participants are welcome to bring their cameras as well as a picnic lunch to eat at the picnic area by the creek after the walk.

Please wear strong shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, water, and sunscreen.

Donation per walk: Free to current Land Trust members, Nonmember adult: $25 payable in advance by credit card to the Land Trust. Children under 15: $10. To pay by check, please contact the office. (805) 966-4520

Funds earned through this series will help with upkeep of the Preserve.

Advance registration is required.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org