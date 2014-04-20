Calendar » Art-based Poetry

April 20, 2014 from 4:30pm

All are welcome! Bring a poem or two that relates to art. Enjoy the ekphrastic inspiration whether you choose to read or just listen.

Host Linda Saccoccio is an artist and poet. She has hosted an art-based reading for National Poetry Month at her studio for the past two years. Last year she co-hosted with Dairine Pearson, and the event was full of spirited, poetic originality.

Dairine and Linda hope you will join them to delve into the mystery of visual art through poetry.

Please note: on-street parking only.