Art-Tini
April 7, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Assisted Home Hospice Foundation in collaboration with Assisted Home Health & Hospice is pleased to announce its upcoming ART-TINI fundraiser. ART-TINI stands for ART Show-Mar-TINI celebration. 100% of ALL proceeds from the event will be donated back into the community!
Details:
When: April 7th, From 6:00pm to 9:00pm
Where: Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Enjoy:
- Reception & Appetizers
- Art Exhibit
- Silent Auction
- Cocktails
- Live Entertainment
- And Much More!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Assisted Home Health & Hospice Foundation
- Starts: April 7, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: 50
- Location: Santa Barbara Woman’s Club
- Website: http://www.assisted1.com/events/arttini/
- Sponsors: Assisted Home Health & Hospice Foundation