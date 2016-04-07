Calendar » Art-Tini

April 7, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Assisted Home Hospice Foundation in collaboration with Assisted Home Health & Hospice is pleased to announce its upcoming ART-TINI fundraiser. ART-TINI stands for ART Show-Mar-TINI celebration. 100% of ALL proceeds from the event will be donated back into the community!

Details:

When: April 7th, From 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Enjoy: