Calendar » Art à la carte: The Contemporary Crease: New Expressions in Origami

November 4, 2016 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Discover the intricacies of origami, reimagined by contemporary artists, with prominent Asian art curator, educator, and author Meher McArthur. McArthur has worked for nine years as Curator of East Asian Art at the Pacific Asia Museum, where she curated 15 exhibitions and several permanent galleries. Her most recent major exhibitions include Folding Paper: The Infinite Possibilities of Origami (traveling 2012–2016) and Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami (2015–2017). She is Creative Director for the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden in Pasadena. McArthur will lead an upcoming SBMA travel tour to Japan.

Art à la carte is a series of lectures by acclaimed speakers who inspire new ways of thinking about art, culture, and travel.

This event will be held at:

The Santa Barbara Club

1105 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101