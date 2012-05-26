Calendar » Art Along The Creek

May 26, 2012 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

WHEN: Saturday, May 26 - Monday, May 28, 2012 Sat. 2 – 6 pm ; Sunday & Monday 11 am – 6 pm SPECIAL: Sunday, May 27 from 2 – 4 pm reception to honor artist, Marcia Burtt. ABOUT: Celebrate SCAPE’s 10th Anniversary. Enjoy nature, live music and art. View & purchase landscape, portrait and figurative paintings by SCAPE artists along Mission Creek. These artists donate 40% of each sale to Phoenix of SB, a non-profit mental health agency, and its creek habitat restoration program.