Art Along the Creek: Art and Music Festival

May 27, 2013 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Celebrate SCAPE’s 11th Anniversary at this annual art show & sale . Enjoy nature, live music and lots of art under the sun-dappled sycamores. View & purchase landscape, portrait and figurative paintings by SCAPE artists along Mission Creek. These artists donate 40% of each sale to Phoenix ofSanta Barbara, a non-profit mental health agency, and its creek habitat restoration program - more than $125,000 has been donated to many conservation and environmental non-profits by SCAPE in its 11-yearhistory. Local bands play throughout the weekend and this event is dog friendly too! SCAPE artists include: Marcia Burtt, Don Crocker, Larry Iwerks, Dorene White, Leigh Sparks, John Rindlaub, Wyllis Heaton, Nancy Davidson, Donna Moser, Filberto Lomeli, Cynthia Burt, Bob Rowley, Rebecca Stebbins and many more. Musicians Include: Glendessary Jam, Larrry* and the Ocean All-Stars, (*the third ‘r’ is silent), Greg Harrison’s Cool & The Twang, Anastasia, John Rindlaub and Friends, Doug Clegg, Chucumite, The Honeysuckle Possums, Susan Reeves and Sierra, and Greg Harrison + Anika. Times follow: Saturday, May 25 2pm – 3pm Anastasia 3 – 4pm Chucumite 4pm - 6pm John Rindlaub and Friends Sunday, May 26 11am - 2:00pm Glendessary Jam Reception 1:30 – 3pm 2 – 3 pm presentation to Larry Iwerks of the SCAPE award for contributions to the Arts Community, and in the founding of SCAPE. 3:00 – 4pm Doug Clegg 4 - 6pm Greg Harrison's Cool & the Twang Monday, May 27 11am – noon Greg Harrison and Anika. 12pm – 1pm Susan Reeves and Sierra 1pm - 3pm Honeysuckle Possums 3pm - 6pm Larry Iwerks and the Ocean All-Stars For more info: (805)965-3434