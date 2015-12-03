Calendar » Art at the JCC and the Morris B. Squire Foundation presents: Generations of Celebration through Art.

December 3, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Art at the JCC and the Morris B. Squire Foundation presents:

Generations of Celebration through Art. Exhibit 2015-2016

December 3 – January 19

Opening Reception: 1st Thursday, December 3rd, 5:00-7:30pm. Live music featuring concert pianist Bryan A. Tari. Also, enjoy wine and appetizers! Curated by Lynn M. Holley. Free and open to the public.

Art at the JCC is hosting the non-juried exhibition that offers a mix of media and genres, created by a wide range of ages in a celebratory approach. The show includes works from the late Morris B. Squire, the Jewish Federation’s Family Time with children, its Young Adult Division, and senior artists from the greater Santa Barbara community. Additionally it offers a selection of work from the Slingshot Gallery and a special photo project created by Santa Maria Teens.

Lynn M. Holley, M.A., is an executive consultant to the arts. She is an experienced and award-winning executive director of non-profit organizations and manager of numerous high-profile events and arts projects locally and nationally. Currently Ms. Holley is the Resident Curator of Art at the JCC.

The exhibition’s main collaborative partner with Art at the JCC is the Morris. B. Squire Foundation, a lending resource of contemporary art. The Foundation continues to make Morris Squire’s art available for exhibition at accredited institutions throughout the world as well as local venues. The result is an extensive lending-collection of contemporary art that has been supported, promoted and reviewed in national and international publications over the past couple of decades.



Artist and collector Eli Luria launched Art at the JCC in 1999, via the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, to provide high-caliber, strongly-themed exhibits for the Santa Barbara community. The exhibit openings often feature gallery talks and panels with artists, curators and collectors. A portion of every sale supports Jewish Federation programs.

At the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, 93101.



Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and the Morris B. Squire Foundation