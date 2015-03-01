Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:46 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Art at the JCC Opening Reception - Fiber, Faux and Fabulous

March 1, 2015 from 2:00 - 4:00

Art at the JCC proudly presents - Exhibit 2015

Fiber, Faux and Fabulous

Opening Reception: 
Sunday, March 1 • 2:00-4:00
Live piano music with Bob Wightman, Then, Santa Barbara Guitar Trio
Exhibiting at the JCC March 1 - April 2

Multiple fiber artists display their talents in a Fiber Arts exhibition showcased in the Main Gallery; and five creative, colorful painters solo their works on the outside gallery walls. “This five-in-one exhibition is a wonderful event to kick-off spring,” says curator and creator Lynn M. Holley. “Fiber is stunningly beautiful; its organic and flexible properties lend itself to weaving, sewing, knitting, knotting, needlepoint and much more. These fiber artists are both local and national creators. Each solo painter is a master of color and technique within their unique styles.” Los Angeles artist Salvatore Matteo’s faux gold frames are created with a caulking gun, as is his subject matter – Home Depot. Pete de La Cruz is a Santa Barbara painter who uses extensive and dramatic color to celebrate his heritage, culture and surrounding vision. Paige Wilson is a creative, colorful artist of still-life and beyond, and Chantel Barley uses a blend of classic horses in stunning movement, and works of Asian influence.  The exhibition is an invitational, non-juried show.

Produced by:  Art at the JCC in conjunction with River Moss Productions.com

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 1, 2015 2:00 - 4:00
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 524 Chapala Street, Bronfman Family JCC
  • Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org/art-at-the-jcc
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 