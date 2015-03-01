Art at the JCC Opening Reception - Fiber, Faux and Fabulous
Art at the JCC proudly presents - Exhibit 2015
Fiber, Faux and Fabulous
Opening Reception:
Sunday, March 1 • 2:00-4:00
Live piano music with Bob Wightman, Then, Santa Barbara Guitar Trio
Exhibiting at the JCC March 1 - April 2
Multiple fiber artists display their talents in a Fiber Arts exhibition showcased in the Main Gallery; and five creative, colorful painters solo their works on the outside gallery walls. “This five-in-one exhibition is a wonderful event to kick-off spring,” says curator and creator Lynn M. Holley. “Fiber is stunningly beautiful; its organic and flexible properties lend itself to weaving, sewing, knitting, knotting, needlepoint and much more. These fiber artists are both local and national creators. Each solo painter is a master of color and technique within their unique styles.” Los Angeles artist Salvatore Matteo’s faux gold frames are created with a caulking gun, as is his subject matter – Home Depot. Pete de La Cruz is a Santa Barbara painter who uses extensive and dramatic color to celebrate his heritage, culture and surrounding vision. Paige Wilson is a creative, colorful artist of still-life and beyond, and Chantel Barley uses a blend of classic horses in stunning movement, and works of Asian influence. The exhibition is an invitational, non-juried show.
Produced by: Art at the JCC in conjunction with River Moss Productions.com
Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Starts: March 1, 2015 2:00 - 4:00
- Price: 0
- Location: 524 Chapala Street, Bronfman Family JCC
- Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org/art-at-the-jcc
