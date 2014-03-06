Calendar » Art at the JCC Opening Reception: Santa Barbara Printmakers

March 6, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Art at the JCC Opening Reception: Santa Barbara Printmakers

March 6-May 21, 2014

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 6, 5-7:30 pm

A 1st Thursday event

This juried show is the third time that the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center has hosted SB Printmakers. Printmaking, in all its forms, is a special process that produces distinctive and often multi-layered and textured work, all which transcends regular painting and photography. These artists are dedicated to promoting and producing work that uses hand and press printing techniques for the purposes of artistic exploration and expression, including etching, monotype, woodblock, collagraph, linocut, clay, lithography and digital programming.

JUROR:

Dr. Judy L. Larson, Director of the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum

Winning Artists

First Prize

Pamela Zwehl-Burke, Santa Ynez Yard, Lithograph

Second Prize

Jerilynne Nibbe, Pomegranates III,

Woodcut, Chine collé

Third Prize

Don Zimmerman, The Gathering Place, Polymer Etching

Honorable Mention

Bay Hallowell, Orange Spot

Yessy Kim, Untitled #108

Patricia Post, Colliding with Fate

A portion of all purchases is donated to the Jewish Federation.

To make sure our gallery is open for viewing, please first call 957-1115.

