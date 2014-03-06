Art at the JCC Opening Reception: Santa Barbara Printmakers
Art at the JCC Opening Reception: Santa Barbara Printmakers
March 6-May 21, 2014
Opening Reception: Thursday, March 6, 5-7:30 pm
A 1st Thursday event
This juried show is the third time that the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center has hosted SB Printmakers. Printmaking, in all its forms, is a special process that produces distinctive and often multi-layered and textured work, all which transcends regular painting and photography. These artists are dedicated to promoting and producing work that uses hand and press printing techniques for the purposes of artistic exploration and expression, including etching, monotype, woodblock, collagraph, linocut, clay, lithography and digital programming.
JUROR:
Dr. Judy L. Larson, Director of the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum
Winning Artists
First Prize
Pamela Zwehl-Burke, Santa Ynez Yard, Lithograph
Second Prize
Jerilynne Nibbe, Pomegranates III,
Woodcut, Chine collé
Third Prize
Don Zimmerman, The Gathering Place, Polymer Etching
Honorable Mention
Bay Hallowell, Orange Spot
Yessy Kim, Untitled #108
Patricia Post, Colliding with Fate
A portion of all purchases is donated to the Jewish Federation.
To make sure our gallery is open for viewing, please first call 957-1115.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 6, 2014 5:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/artatthejcc.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara