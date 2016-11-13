Calendar » Art at the JCC Presents: Celebration of Life Exhibit & Benefit

November 13, 2016 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Art at the JCC Presents: Celebration of Life Exhibit & Benefit

Sponsored by The Squire Foundation

Sunday, November 13, 2016 from 1:00-3:00 pm

Art at the JCC will host an opening reception for its Celebration of Life Exhibit & Benefit at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center.The unique and poignant show celebrates the lives of local Holocaust Survivors through their own art, and commemorates the important anniversary of Kristallnacht with a fresh approach focused on life and renewal rather than death and destruction. The exhibit features the Seven Days of Creation tapestry, a major work from the studio of Laurie Gross, and includes artwork from local Holocaust survivors and those featured in the Jewish Federation’s Portraits of Survival/Upstanders Exhibits and Programs: Life Journeys During the Holocaust and Beyond. Long-time Santa Barbara resident and prolific artist, Evelyn Gerlach, will make her SantaBarbara arts debut, and photographs from Survivor Roman Vishniac will also be featured. The exhibit will also welcome masterful artworks by Survivor David Labkovski, in his Santa Barbara debut. David Labkovski’s (1906-1991) art tells the story of Jewish destruction, survival, and renewal through his expressive technique and captivating oil paintings.