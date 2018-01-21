Art at the JCC Presents: EXPOSED! A mixed photographic, artistic journey by pro photograper
January-February
Opening Ã Sunday, January 21, 1-3pm
On exhibit thru February. Gallery hours M-T 9-5, F 9-3
Curated by Lynn M. Holley, M.A.
Call to Photographers!
Join our featured artists in a juried, open themed photography exhibition.
Three awards given.
Intake January 10, 11:00-2:00 + January 11, 12:00-2:00
at the Jewish Federation, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
$15 entry, $25 for 2, $35 for 3 to cover costs
Contact:Â
Mike Witt [email protected] 805-957-1115 x103
or
Lynn Holley, [email protected] 805-450-3799
Guidelines: no explicit or rude, must be able to be hung/displayed properly
Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: hchadwin
- Starts: January 21, 2018 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free event
- Location: Jewish Federation's Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala Street. Santa Barbara 93101