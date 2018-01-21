Calendar » Art at the JCC Presents: EXPOSED! A mixed photographic, artistic journey by pro photograper

January 21, 2018 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

January-February

Opening Ã Sunday, January 21, 1-3pm

On exhibit thru February. Gallery hours M-T 9-5, F 9-3

Curated by Lynn M. Holley, M.A.



Call to Photographers!

Join our featured artists in a juried, open themed photography exhibition.

Three awards given.





Intake January 10, 11:00-2:00 + January 11, 12:00-2:00

at the Jewish Federation, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

$15 entry, $25 for 2, $35 for 3 to cover costs





Contact:Â

Mike Witt [email protected] 805-957-1115 x103

or

Lynn Holley, [email protected] 805-450-3799



Guidelines: no explicit or rude, must be able to be hung/displayed properly

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara