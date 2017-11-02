Calendar » Art at the JCC Presents: Journeys to Light and Peace, Portraits of Survival Benefit Exhibition.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 PM, Art at the JCC will host an official 1 st Thursday reception for Journeys to Light and Peace, an exhibition and benefit for Portraits of Survival: Life Journeys During the Holocaust and Beyond. The exhibit runs from November 2nd through December, at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center. Art at the JCC is able to offer this exhibition to the public with the generosity of the Squire Foundation. The reception will include remarks from Lynn M. Holley, resident curator, and other guests and artists of the evening. Also, enjoy appetizers, wine and world class entertainment from local classical pianist, Bryan Tari.

This poignant exhibition celebrates the lives of Holocaust survivors and refugees, with a fresh and artistic approach on life, hope and renewal, rather than focus on the death, destruction and exile, which many experienced. The show features artwork of the late Sofia Guttentag-Davidson, from the Pankowsky Collection, presented by the generosity of the Goldrich Family Foundation. Her art exemplifies life with her Jewish family before, during and after the Holocaust, as she found a new life in Mexico, after living in war-torn Poland. These works bring her family’s history and her legacy to life after a harrowing story of survival.