Calendar » Art at the JCC Presents: Organic Matters - Reception and Exhibit

January 31, 2016 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Art at the JCC presents: Organic Matters Exhibit 2016. January 31 – February 23, at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Opening Reception: Sunday, January 31st, 1:00-4:00 PM. Live music featuring acoustic performances of Fingerstyle guitarist Michael Holland, Yiddish Folk Music by Lorraine Klein, Homemade Music by Lawrence Wallin and more! Also, enjoy wine and appetizers! Curated by Lynn M. Holley. Free and open to the public.

Art at the JCC hosts: Organic Matters, a multi-medium, invitational exhibition celebrating Earth’s natural environment, its soil and produce that represent the best in a green world. From botanicals used to create fine art, to collages of paper and cotton cloth, to photographs printed on natural wood, and those that represent the life of a green and interesting world around us, Organic Matters is a feast to behold.

Curator Lynn M. Holley created the exhibition as an homage to the natural order of our world by artists who often work with organic elements and capture the best in nature. “It all started with my introduction to Ronni Jolles, a national artist who works with paper and cloth in exciting collages,” Holley says. “Then I met Amanda McCauley in Los Angeles, who creates precise and exciting work with botanicals. When I started thinking even broader, I realized the show must include a few fabric artists and a number of outstanding photographers who capture the nature and perspective of things in the wild, including a few who print on wood.”

The list of artists include:

Ronni Jolles (Painting on paper with paper)

SiJie Loo (Painting on cotton patches)

Amanda McCauley (Painting with nature, leaves, beans, etc.)

Michele Kramer Lasker (Fabric)

Emily J. Hara (photo)

Stephen Lehmer (photo)

Paul Lisseck (photo)

Meadow Rose (photo)

Bryan Toro (photo)

Kelsey Crews Photo (photo)

Lynn M. Holley, M.A., is an executive consultant to the arts. She is an experienced and award-winning professional in arts and communications. She is a curator, lecturer and writer who manages numerous artists, projects and events, locally, nationally and internationally. Currently, she is the resident curator at Art @ the JCC, and recently joined the new Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology as its curator and cultural attaché for local to international exposure. She is also the co-founder and director of the Fine Arts Film Festival, Santa Barbara, which will premiere in several venues in the summer of 2016.

Artist and collector Eli Luria launched Art at the JCC in 1999, via the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, to provide high-caliber, strongly-themed exhibits for the Santa Barbara community. The exhibit openings often feature gallery talks and panels with artists, curators and collectors. A portion of every sale supports Jewish Federation programs.

Please call for best gallery viewing hours and/or for inquiries regarding art sales and personal guided tours.

Art at the JCC is located at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, 93101.

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara