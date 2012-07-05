Calendar » Art at the JCC presents: Santa Barbara Art Association Exhibit

July 5, 2012 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

July 5-September 25, 2012 Opening Reception is part of Santa Barbara's 1st Thursday Art at the JCC is hosting a juried art show for the Santa Barbara Art Association (SBAA). Paintings in a mix of media and genres will be submitted by SBAA members to be judged for excellence. Those chosen will exhibit at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center Gallery July 5-Sept. 25, 2012. The judge will be Frank Goss, owner of Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery.