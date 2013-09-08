Calendar » Art at the JCC Santa Barbara Art Association Exhibit

September 8, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Art at the JCC is hosting a juried art show for the Santa Barbara Art Association (SBAA). Art works in a mix of media and genres will be submitted by SBAA members to be judged for excellence. Those chosen will exhibit at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center Gallery Sept. 8-Nov. 20, 2013. Judges include award-winning photographer Mike Eliason. An additional reception will take place as a 1st Thursday event, on Oct. 3, from 5 to 8 pm.

Artist and collector Eli Luria launched Art at the JCC in 1999 to provide high-caliber, strongly-themed exhibits for the Santa Barbara community. The exhibit openings often feature gallery talks and panels with artists, curators and collectors that draw lively crowds.

The Santa Barbara Art Association’s first exhibition was in June 1952 at the Faulkner Gallery’s reopening after the war. Started by a few of the local artists with the mission to present free art shows and encourage art in the community, they have sponsored over 500 shows at venues around town with a rich diversity of art in various media. SBAA has over 500 members, including painters, printmakers, mixed media artists, sculptors, ceramists, fused glass makers, and jewelers. SBAA is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

A portion of every sale supports Jewish Federation programs.

At the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, 93101

805-957-1115 www.jewishsantabarbara.org

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

Gallery Hours Monday-Thursday 9-5; Friday 9-3:30

Please call to make sure the art gallery is open as we sometimes host private events in that room.