Art & Environmental Activism
Join The Squire Foundation and the Santa Barbara Central Library for an artist talk and discussion panel in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill.
Artist Talk: Brenda Longfellow presents her interactive documentary OFFSHORE* (http://offshore-interactive.com/)
Panel Discussion: Brenda Longfellow and artists Tom Pazderka and Ethan Turpin will discuss their work, how the environment plays a role, and how their work fits into activism.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Squire Foundation, The Santa Barbara Public Library
- Starts: January 16, 2019 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE for all ages
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Library 40 E Anapamu St, SB
- Website: https://www.thesquirefoundation.org/events/2019/1/16/art-in-environmental-activism
