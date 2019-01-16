Calendar » Art & Environmental Activism

January 16, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Join The Squire Foundation and the Santa Barbara Central Library for an artist talk and discussion panel in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Oil Spill.

Artist Talk: Brenda Longfellow presents her interactive documentary OFFSHORE* (http://offshore-interactive.com/)

Panel Discussion: Brenda Longfellow and artists Tom Pazderka and Ethan Turpin will discuss their work, how the environment plays a role, and how their work fits into activism.