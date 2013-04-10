Calendar » Art Exhibit: Dignidad Rebelde: Signs of Solidarity

April 10, 2013 from 6:30 pm - ongoing

Oakland-based artists and activists Jesus Barraza and Melanie Cervantes boldly partner their social and creative work, spreading knowledge on the artform of silkscreen printing and fostering an awareness of social justice issues worldwide. Signs of Solidarity showcases a selection of portraits and posters that they have created to reflect political and cultural struggles and visions.