Calendar » Art Exhibit “Mythic Threads, Art, Healing & Magic in Bali w/Pam Bjork”

January 17, 2015 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Kansas native and local resident Pamela Bjork sought solace as she grieved her father’s passing. That land was the island of Bali where she visited for the first time in 1995. That trip was a seed, growing over the next 20 years, bearing fruit in the form of a degree from Pacifica Graduate Institute and now an exhibition.

Bjork is a 2012 graduate of the Mythological Studies Program at Pacifica. Her fascination with Balinese culture and mythology led her to the topic of her dissertation, Hospitality of Color: Healing Presence in Ceremonial Balinese Textiles. This exhibition follows, illustrating the living myth of a contemporary culture, allowing the viewer to follow in the footsteps of Bjork’s pilgrimage to see living stories in the images and artifacts she brought home. Bjork will talk about her experiences and learning at 1:30 pm.

The exhibition at Pacifica’s Ladera Lane campus includes Balinese ceremonial textiles, photographs, dance masks, mythological stories, magical drawings, and a short film depicting the living mythos of Bali.

Some of the very first Balinese pieces Bjork collected, a series of dance masks are part of the exhibition. She also started taking photographs, trying to see with film what her heart began to understand about these people and the world.

“The Balinese mythos holds the world as one indivisible whole that contains magic, medicine, and mysticism,” she explained. “The divine nature of their world is the focal point. Macrocosm manifests in the microcosm and vice versa. Bali is a world of inter-dependence, inter-relatedness and inter-penetration, in continual flux and interaction. We can learn from that!”

The exhibition is on view daily.