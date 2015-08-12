Calendar » Art Exhibition: “Celebrations”

August 12, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Margaret Singer, who will display her art for the solo art exhibition “Celebrations.”

Singer, 94, began painting as a child and started taking art classes following her arrival in America from Nazi Germany. Singer turned to painting, using it as a journal to chronicle stages in her life, including the hostile times in Germany.

With her artwork reflecting her thoughts, other artwork has turned to celebrating the beauty of the nature and universe around her. Singer chose to name the exhibit “Celebrations,” as she is grateful to have made it past her 94th birthday and believes life and the universe are good.

Singer will donate 25% of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization.

For more information, call 805-563-8820 or email [email protected]