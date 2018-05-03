Art for 805: A Exhibition of Miniatures to Heal Our Community
The Santa Barbara Historical Museum invites you to the debut of a fundraising exhibition, to support Direct Relief. The exhibition celebrates our collective resilience following the tragic wildfires and mudslides that devastated our community.
Opening Event
Thursday, May 3
5:30 pm
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Gallery open for 1st Thursday 5-8 pm
About the exhibition:
Art for 805 will be on view through August 5, 2018, and will showcase miniature paintings, photographs, prints, and mixed media works, all on display are for the raffle. The Museum is grateful to the artists showcasing their talent and contributing to this important cause.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHistorical
- Starts: May 3, 2018 5:30PM - 8:00PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum - 136East De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/1st-thursday-5/