Calendar » Art From Scrap Grand Re-Opening Celebration

February 13, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us on Friday, February 13th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm for a celebration of all things Art From Scrap at the Art From Scrap Store Grand Re-Opening! We’re celebrating a new year, a new store, and a new Executive Director. Come see the recently remodeled Art From Scrap Store- now designed for a better shopping experience. Check out the new Art From Scrap Gallery Annex and ReUse Store Art Workshop space. Lindsay Johnson, our newly appointed Executive Director will speak about her vision for the future of Explore Ecology and its programs at 7:00 pm.

Don't miss the Art Opening and Reception for Nature Literacy featuring the work of naturalists and artists Mike Kresky and Ariana Rose Palmisano in the AFS Gallery located above the ReUse Store.

Meet new friends and enjoy food, refreshments, and music.