Art From Scrap Workshops
The Art From Scrap (AFS) Workshop comes alive with a themed workshop every Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Open to artists of all ages and abilities, the workshops take place in the AFS Art Center; located upstairs from the Art From Scrap Creative ReUse Store. AFS Workshops utilize the vast amount of materials found in the store. By making art out of discarded materials; resources are saved and imaginations are stoked. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Make Art! Come to an AFS workshop and unleash your inner eco-artist.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap
- Starts: February 20, 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: 8.00
- Location: Art From Scrap 302 East Cota Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.exploreecology.org/community-calendar.php
