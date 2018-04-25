Art Inspired by… Botanicals!
Art Inspired by... is where science meets craft workshops. Join us for a DIY workshop creating botanical block printed tote-bags. Learn about our local plant life that inspired the craft and then make your own block printed masterpiece with guidance from local artist Christine Brand from Nature + Pigment. Price includes all materials needed, you even get to keep some of the tools.
$35 for Members, $40 for non-members.
Pre-registration required. Register online at sbnature.org. Limited spots available.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Starts: February 10, 2018 11:00am - 1:00pm
- Price: $40
- Location: 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: https://www.sbnature.org/tickets/eventdetail.php?eventid=247
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History