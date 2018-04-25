Calendar » Art Inspired by… Botanicals!

February 10, 2018 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Art Inspired by... is where science meets craft workshops. Join us for a DIY workshop creating botanical block printed tote-bags. Learn about our local plant life that inspired the craft and then make your own block printed masterpiece with guidance from local artist Christine Brand from Nature + Pigment. Price includes all materials needed, you even get to keep some of the tools.

$35 for Members, $40 for non-members.

Pre-registration required. Register online at sbnature.org. Limited spots available.