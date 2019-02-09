Art Inspired by Flight Workshop
Join us for our Art Inspired by Flight workshop!
Begin with a bird walk led by expert birding naturalist Guy Tingos, then make your own block-printed feather tea towel with guidance from local artist Christine Brand from Nature + Pigment.
$40 Members; $45 non-members. Price includes all materials needed.
Pre-registration required. Limited spots available.
Visit sbnaturestore.org/Events.aspx to register.
Information: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: February 9, 2019 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: $40 Members; $45 non-members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: https://sbnature.org/visit/calendar/5034/art-inspired-by-flight