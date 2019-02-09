Calendar » Art Inspired by Flight Workshop

February 9, 2019 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Join us for our Art Inspired by Flight workshop!

Begin with a bird walk led by expert birding naturalist Guy Tingos, then make your own block-printed feather tea towel with guidance from local artist Christine Brand from Nature + Pigment.

$40 Members; $45 non-members. Price includes all materials needed.

Pre-registration required. Limited spots available.

Visit sbnaturestore.org/Events.aspx to register.

Information: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]