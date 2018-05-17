Calendar » Art Inspired by…History

May 17, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

"Art Inspired by..." is a series of hands-on workshops for adults where science meets arts and crafts. Join us for the second "Art Inspired by…" workshop focused on creating succulent wall planters made from historic Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Spanish roof tiles. Learn about the Museum’s history and architecture on a walking tour that inspired the craft with Museum Librarian and Historian, Terri Sheridan, and then make your own Spanish tile succulent wall planter.



$40 Members; $45 non-members



Members must have their active Member ID number available at the time of registration to receive Member pricing.

Pre-registration required. Limited spots are available. Price includes all materials needed.



Info: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]