Calendar » Art & Jewelry Boutique - A Benefit for SafeLaunch Healthy Futures

December 9, 2017 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Art & Jewelry Boutique - A Benefit for SafeLaunch Healthy Futures

Join us upstairs at Paradise Cafe to shop for beautiful gifts designed by local artists!



Janzu Designs, Bijoux Jewellry, Hsiu Zu Ho Art and Marlene Vincent will be accepting cash, checks and credit cards while donating a portion of each sale to SafeLaunch.



SafeLaunch prevents early exposure to intoxicants because 9 out of 10 people suffering from addiction were exposed to drugs and alcohol as teens. SafeLaunch is privately funded by donors like you!



Appetizers courtesy of Paradise Cafe! Bring your gift list!

SafeLaunch.org Tax ID #46-2832792