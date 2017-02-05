Calendar » Art Kitchen/Science Studio: Liquid to Solid

February 5, 2017 from 2 pm

Session I: 2 – 3 pm

Session II: 3:30 – 4:30 pm

In Art Kitchen/Science Studio, SBMA Teaching Artists use works of art from the Museum’s collection as a starting point to explore the shared materials, methods, and myths associated with art, food, and science. Hands-on demonstration, experimentation, taste testing, and art making provide the perfect recipe for learning.

During these two sessions, Maya Schoop-Rutten, chocolate connoisseur and owner of Chocolate Maya, and Tina Villadolid, SBMA Teaching Artist, investigate the science of how liquid becomes solid due to temperature change. The process of pouring liquid chocolate into a mold is linked to bronze casting, inspired by “Head of Ganesha,” a 12th-century sculpture from central India in the Museum's collection. This hour-long family program includes an interactive talk by artist and chef, a chocolate making demonstration and tasting, and an art project that explores ways in which matter―liquid or solid―can be transformed.

SBMA's Family Resource Center

Free

To register, contact Kelly Almeida at 805.884.6457 or [email protected]