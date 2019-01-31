Calendar » Art Matters Lecture

January 31, 2019 from 4:30 pm - 6 pm

According to his biographer Ascancio Condivi, Michelangelo created his first painting, "The Torment of Saint Anthony," when the young artist was only about twelve years old. This talk explores how the disciplines of art history, conservation and science united to help confirm the attribution of Michelangelo’s first painting, now in the collection of the Kimbell Art Museum.

Image: Michelangelo Buonarroti, "The Torment of Saint Anthony" (detail), 1487. Tempera on panel. Kimbell Art Museum.