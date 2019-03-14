Calendar » Art Matters Lecture

March 14, 2019 from 4:30 pm - 6 pm

The View-Master is one of the most familiar, yet least investigated, formats of stereoscopic photography. This talk will outline its history, from its invention and debut at the 1939 New York World’s Fair to its 21st-century reinvention as a virtual reality system. After considering key products and marketing strategies, I will suggest some reasons for the View-Master’s absence from histories of mass visual culture and its enduring popularity among children and collectors alike.

Image: Advertisement for View-Master, c. 1955.





