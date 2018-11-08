Calendar » Art & Ocean with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

November 8, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Join Santa Barbara Channelkeeper on Thursday, November 8th from 5-8 pm at [email protected] for our third Art & Ocean event! Enjoy live music, raffle prizes, and ocean-inspired art from local artists Emilie Lee, Kevin Gleason, and Kelly Clause. The artists have kindly offered to donate a portion of proceeds from each piece sold to support Channelkeeper’s mission to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

This event is FREE and open to all! RSVP at http://bit.ly/2yqmNNz