April 27, 2018 from 5 pm - 8 pm

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board presents Art of the Table! Ten designers of local and national acclaim will create dramatic and imaginative tablescapes inspired from the Museum’s permanent collection. Meet the designers and delight in their artistry. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while supporting the Museum. Tablescapes will be on view for SBMA Members and the public on April 28 and 29. For more information, call 884.6428 or visit sbmawb.org.