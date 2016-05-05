Calendar » Art on Film: Finding Vivian Maier

May 5, 2016 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

“More connect-the-dots detective thriller than traditional doc, John Maloof and Charlie Siskel’s revelatory riddle of a film unmasks a brilliant photographer who hid in plain sight.” Entertainment Weekly



Vivian Maier was a mysterious nanny who secretly took more than 100,000 photographs that remained hidden in storage lockers for decades. Following the surprising discovery of the trove, Maier is now among the 20th century’s greatest street photographers. The strange and riveting story of her life and art is revealed through never before seen photographs, films and interviews with dozens who thought they knew her. (John Maloof and Charlie Siskel, 2014, 83 min.)