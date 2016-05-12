Calendar » Art on Film: Hockney

May 12, 2016 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

"An engaging and affectionate tribute to one of the art world’s most loveable characters.” The Times (U.K.)



Hockney is the definitive exploration of one of the most significant artists of his generation. David Hockney gives acclaimed filmmaker Randall Wright unprecedented access to his personal archive of photographs and film, resulting in an unparalleled visual diary of a long life. The film chronicles his vast career and the experiences that led him to create some of the most renowned works of the past century, from his formative years in the British Pop Art scene to his iconic life in Hollywood. Wright offers a unique view of this charismatic and unconventional artist who, approaching the age of 80, is actively making new art and reaching new peaks of popularity. (Randall Wright, 2014, 113 min.)