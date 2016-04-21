Calendar » Art on Film: Levitated Mass

April 21, 2016 from 7:30 PM

“A fun, loopy portrait of one crazy idea that became a SoCal public-art cornerstone.” The Dissolve



Michael Heizer’s “Levitated Mass” gained worldwide recognition during its 2012 LACMA installation. Over the course of 10 nights, a 340-ton solid granite boulder traveled through Southern California neighborhoods, drawing tens of thousands of people to watch the megalith as it moved through their communities. One of the only pieces of art in recent history to inspire such public excitement, people from all walks of life considered a perennial question: What is art? (Doug Pray, 2013, 88 min.)