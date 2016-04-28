Calendar » Art on Film: Troublemakers/Alexander Calder

April 28, 2016 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Troublemakers: The Story of Land Art

In the tumultuous 1960s and ’70s, a cadre of renegade artists – including Robert Smithson, Nancy Holt, Carl Andre and others – sought to transcend the limitations of painting and sculpture by producing monumental earthworks in the desolate deserts of the American southwest. “Among the great art documentaries of the last half-century” (The Wall Street Journal), Troublemakers reveals their sheer audacity and their ambitions to break free from tradition. (James Crump, 2015, 72 min.)



Alexander Calder

Alexander Calder’s aesthetic revolution concerned itself with a taboo topic in the art world of his day – fun. His prolific and passionate output brought with it a sense of play unlike any before, ignoring formal structures and redefining what art could be. (Roger Sherman, 1998, 57 min.)