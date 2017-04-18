Calendar » Art Reception: Faces of Spirits in Haitian Vodou Flags

April 18, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Spirits have long made their presence known in various realms of nature and other sites of worship. Haitian Vodou flags/drapo sèvis are important religious icons honoring Afro-Haitian divinities, Catholic saints, and, at times, Indigenous American spirits. This exhibit features the work of Haitian artist and Vodou flag maker Ronald Edmond. Light refreshments and snacks will be served at our opening reception.

Exhibit/MCC Lounge: Mon, Apr 3 – Fri, June 9

Opening Reception/MCC Lounge: Tues, April 18, 6 pm