Art to Zoo: Animals in Art After-School Class

September 24, 2014 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

The ArtVenture After-School Program offers students the opportunity to explore a variety of art fundamentals such as drawing, painting, sculpting, color, and composition while directly connecting to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s current exhibitions. As students create art, they build confidence, become actively familiar with the Museum, and learn visual thinking strategies which enhance communication, visual literacy skills, and critical thinking across all curriculum areas.

Draw, paint, print, and sculpt amazing animal art inspired by photographs in the SBMA exhibition Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures and other creatures in the Museum’s collections. Paintings of beloved pets, prints of exotic elephants, and sculptures of imaginary bugs keep young artists creatively engaged in this new after-school class.

Ages 7-12

Wednesdays, September 24–December 17, 2014

3:30–5:30 pm

