Calendar » Art Without Limits Presents: A CHANCE TO CHAT WITH ROD LATHIM

October 14, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

A chance to talk to the renowned Rod Lathim and ask him how he has succeeded in a multi-faceted career and achieved his life-long goal of utilizing the arts to affect social change.

Rod Lathim has perfected a rare balance of being an award-winning writer, director and producer of theatre, an accomplished assemblage artist, photographer and an effective, sought after administrator and manager. He is a social activist, and a pioneer of the accessible theatre movement on a national level. Lathim's cutting-edge vision and drive have enabled him to create and develop programs, arts organizations and landmark cultural facilities. In 2012 Rod was honored by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Barbara Arts Commission with the "Leadership in the Arts Award" for his significant contributions to arts and culture in Santa Barbara County. Rod is now a freelance director and producer (FOOD CONFESSIONS, SENIORS HAVE TALENT, GLEE at The Luke) has directed for the Rubicon Theatre, and has twice staged his autobiographical play UNFINISHED BUSINESS, returning to the Lobero in January, 2015. He co-produced the powerful feature documentary CITIZEN McCAW.

In addition to his impressive list of accomplishments, Rod Lathim is gracious with sharing his knowledge and wisdom with emerging artists who are seeking information about creating a successful career in the arts world. We can't think of a better forum for Rod than an informal conversation with his audience. This will be a lively discussion!

