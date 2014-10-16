Calendar » Arte Intimo, Arte Público: Spirit, Vision and Form | The Art of Judy Baca

October 16, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Lecture/MCC Theater

Distinguished UCLA professor Judy Baca offers an intimate look into a universe of visual discourse through artworks that have maintained a historic and contextual dialogue with her monumental mural projects for over thirty-five years. Judy Baca is professor of Chicano/a Studies and World Arts and Cultures at UCLA. She is the co-founder and artistic director of the Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC), a community arts center in Venice, CA.

“I want to produce artwork that has meaning beyond simple decorative values. I hope to use public space to create public voice, and consciousness about the presence of people who are often the majority of the population but who may not be represented in any visual way. By telling their stories we are giving voice to the voiceless and visualizing the whole of the American story while creating sites of public memory.” Judy Baca